Newly elected cabinet of PEDO’s Officers Association takes oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The newly elected cabinet of PEDO’s Officers Association (Registered), a subsidiary of the Energy and Power Department KP on Sunday took the oath.

Secretary E&P Nisar Ahmad Khan and CEO PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan took oath from the newly elected Chairman of the Cabinet Haji Mohammad Ibrar, President Engineer Rahbib Ullah Shah, Vice President Engineer Moqeem Uddin, Finance Secretary Imran Khan and others.

Speaking at the event organized in this regard, Secretary Power Nisar Ahmad Khan said that PEDO is a profitable entity of the province, which brings more than Rs 4 billion to the province annually.

Several energy projects have entered in final stages of completion, the completion of which is expected to generate an additional income of more than Rs 10 billion for the province.

He stressed that all officers devote all their energies to making the institution number one.

Chief Executive Naeem Khan reiterated that he has taken measures to solve all the problems of employees and will continue to work for the welfare of the organization in the future.

Later on, newly elected President, Habib Ullah Shah and Chairman Muhammad Ibrar presented the charter of demand, in which the association included the gratuity of employees, health facilities for employees and residential colonies etc.

In the future agenda and expressed hope that they will devote all their energies in the best interest of the organization.

They will do their best to solve the problems of the employees.