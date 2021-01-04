UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Elected Cabinet Of PPC Takes Over Charge Of Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Newly elected cabinet of PPC takes over charge of office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) has taken over charge of office here at a ceremony held in club's premises on Monday.

Former President and General Secretary of PPC, Syed Bukhar Shah and Imran Yousafzai, respectively handed over the charge to newly elected President and GS, M. Raiz and Imran Bukhari at the ceremony attended by more than one hundred journalist.

Speaking after taking charge of office, President PPC, M.Riaz thanked the members for reposing confidence in him and held out assurance of running the affairs of club with mutual consultation of journalist community.

The newly elected body, he continued, will work as a team member while keeping aside group politics which usually emerges during election campaign.

Muhammad Riaz also assured members of making tireless efforts for fulfillment of his agenda of new media colony for PPC members in provincial metropolis.

Later, the newly elected body garlanded the outgoing cabinet members including former President Syed Bukhar Shah.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Airports, GMR-Hyderabad announce formation o ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

56 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

1 hour ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Maldives

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.