Newly elected cabinet of PPC takes over charge of office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) has taken over charge of office here at a ceremony held in club's premises on Monday.

Former President and General Secretary of PPC, Syed Bukhar Shah and Imran Yousafzai, respectively handed over the charge to newly elected President and GS, M. Raiz and Imran Bukhari at the ceremony attended by more than one hundred journalist.

Speaking after taking charge of office, President PPC, M.Riaz thanked the members for reposing confidence in him and held out assurance of running the affairs of club with mutual consultation of journalist community.

The newly elected body, he continued, will work as a team member while keeping aside group politics which usually emerges during election campaign.

Muhammad Riaz also assured members of making tireless efforts for fulfillment of his agenda of new media colony for PPC members in provincial metropolis.

Later, the newly elected body garlanded the outgoing cabinet members including former President Syed Bukhar Shah.