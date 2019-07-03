UrduPoint.com
Newly Elected Chairman Of SMC Takes Oath

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:54 PM

Newly elected chairman of SMC takes oath

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Raheem Bux Maitlo on Wednesday administered oath from newly elected Chairman of Shikarpur Municipal Committee (SMC) Advocate Aqeel Abbas Soomro at the DC office here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Raheem Bux Maitlo on Wednesday administered oath from newly elected Chairman of Shikarpur Municipal Committee (SMC) Advocate Aqeel Abbas Soomro at the DC office here.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by elected local representatives, officers and officials of different departments including notables of the district.

