Newly elected Chairman Saddar Town takes oath

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Newly-elected Chairman of Town Municipal Corporation Saddar Mansoor Ahmed Sheikh took the oath of his office in the oath-taking ceremony held at the Deputy Commissioner South Office DC South Manzoor Ahmed Kanrani administered the oath in the presence of District Election Commissioner South Azra Mahesar.

A large number of chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and social figures of different union councils including Saddar Town Vice Chairman Abdul Rahman Motiwala were present.

On this occasion, the newly elected Chairman was garlanded with flowers by the elected representatives of Sadar Town who congratulated him for becoming the town chairman and achieving the blessing of performing Hajj.

Speaking on this occasion, Mansoor Ahmad Sheikh said that Saddar Town is a collection of people's representatives.

We believe in democracy and have been elected by the votes of the people. Our commitment and priority are to serve the people without discrimination for which we will take everyone together and provide local government facilities to the people based on equality in the entire Saddar Town with the available resources, he said.

Mansoor Ahmad Sheikh added that we believe in working practices with collective efforts, we will provide the people with sanitation, water, sewage, paved roads, and parks & take all possible measures to ensure the provision of other municipal services including recreation and development of playgrounds, and healthy environment.