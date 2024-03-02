Newly Elected CM KP Arrives In Chief Minister Secretariat
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 05:47 PM
The newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur arrived at the Chief Minister's Secretariat immediately after taking oath
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur arrived at the Chief Minister's Secretariat immediately after taking oath.
The Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister welcomed him.
A police contingent presented a guard of honor to the Chief Minister. Top officials of the provincial government met with the Chief Minister in his office. The Chief Minister was briefed regarding the affairs of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.
