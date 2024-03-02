Open Menu

Newly Elected CM KP Arrives In Chief Minister Secretariat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 05:47 PM

Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat

The newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur arrived at the Chief Minister's Secretariat immediately after taking oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur arrived at the Chief Minister's Secretariat immediately after taking oath.

The Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister welcomed him.

A police contingent presented a guard of honor to the Chief Minister. Top officials of the provincial government met with the Chief Minister in his office. The Chief Minister was briefed regarding the affairs of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Government Top

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2024 Match 18 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh

Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh

58 seconds ago
 IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to ..

IIOJK continues to be marred by instability due to Modi’s wrong policies: NC

1 minute ago
 DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit G ..

DEO orders 5 days closure of schools in snow hit Galyat

1 minute ago
 War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ..

War spurs anger over Israel military exemption for ultra-Orthodox

9 minutes ago
 UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos

UN says 'large' number shot in Gaza aid chaos

3 minutes ago
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals ..

Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best ..

54 minutes ago
 NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment confe ..

NCSW joins hand PPAF for women's empowerment conference

3 minutes ago
 Verification of 118,336 deserving families going o ..

Verification of 118,336 deserving families going on for Ramazan package

3 minutes ago
 Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely comp ..

Karabakh infrastructure reconstruction likely complete by end-2025: Bank chief

3 minutes ago
 Autism, an overlooked neuro-developmental disorder ..

Autism, an overlooked neuro-developmental disorder among children on rise with s ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan