Newly Elected CM KP Sworn In

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Newly elected CM KP sworn in

The newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur here on Saturday took oath of his office at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur here on Saturday took oath of his office at Governor House.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an impressive ceremony, attended by people from cross section of the society including Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Secretary and IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor expressed best wishes to the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and congratulated him.

