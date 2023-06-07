Newly elected Councilors took oath at ceremony in Larkana

Local government members elected recently on reserved seats for women, youth, workers, disabled, non-Muslims and transgender of Larkana district, took oath on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Local government members elected recently on reserved seats for women, youth, workers, disabled, non-Muslims and transgender of Larkana district, took oath on Wednesday.

Oath taking ceremony of the newly elected representatives on reserved seats of the second phase of Local Bodies Elections-2022 was held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana, on Wednesday.

In this regard, separate oath-taking ceremonies were held in Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani and Dokri where the respective presiding officers/Assistant Commissioners administered the oath from the representatives of Local Bodies.

In Larkana, all the successful candidates on reserved seats from District Council Larkana, Municipal Corporation Larkana, Town Municipal Corporation of Sachal, Empire, Haideri, and Dari; Municipal Committee Ratodero, Municipal Committee Naudero; Town Committies of Garaelo, Arija, Dokri and Badah of Larkana district took oath in a ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiya Siyal took oath under the Sindh Local Government Act from the newly elected representatives on reserved seats.

District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi, ADC-II Larkana Darya Khan Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen, CMO Larkana Surath Abro, Offcers/officials of District Election Commission, Local Government, elected representatives and others were present on the occasion.

While Assistant Commissioner Bakrani administered the oath to the elected representatives on reserved seats Town Committee Garello and Town Committee Bakrani at in his office in Bakrani.

Assistant Commissioner Dokri Mohsin Raza Dasti administered the oath to the newly elected representatives on reserved seats of Town Committee Dokri and Town Committee Badah of Larkana district in the office of Assistant Commissioner Bakrani.