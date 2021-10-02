Newly elected HCCI office bearers assumed offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Saturday took over the charge of their respective offices at a general body meeting here.

According to HCCI spokesman, Faizan Elahi, Muhammad Arif Senior and Danish Shafiq were elected unopposed as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively for the year 2021-2022.

Besides, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti, Javed Iqbal, Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Ashfaq Ahmed Soomro, Asif Arain, Muhammad Ismail Khatri, Muhammad Hussain Ghouri, Muhammad Asif Qureshi, Abdul Hameed Qureshi and Abdul Waheed Shaikh were also elected unopposed as the members governing body on corporate and associate classes seats of HCCI.

Addressing the members of the general body, the newly elected President Faizan Elahi vowed to make all out efforts in resolving the issues of the business community of Hyderabad.

Among others, HCCI Ex-Presidents Goharullah and Fahad Hussain Shaikh also addressed the participants of the general body and highlighted the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.