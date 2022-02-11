Newly-elected KPC office-bearers call on CS Sindh

Newly elected office bearers of Karachi Press Club called on Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here at Sindh Secretariat on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Newly elected office bearers of Karachi Press Club called on Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here at Sindh Secretariat on Friday.

The Press Club delegation includes President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti, Vice President Rashid Memon, Joint Secretary Aslam Khan, Treasurer Abdul Waheed Rajpar and members of the governing body Khalil Nasir, Farooq Sami, Liaquat Mughal, Athar Hussain and Shazia Hassan And Mona Khan while Secretary Information Sindh Abdul Rashid Solangi, Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah and Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Channa were also present.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah congratulated the newly elected officials of Karachi Press Club on their victory.

In the meeting, the delegation of Press Club briefed the Chief Secretary Sindh about the problems of journalists. President KPC Fazil Jamili said that the Sindh government had allotted plots to journalists in Karachi. There are issues of mutations in these plots and other issues.

He added that there are schemes for journalists in Hawke's Bay, MDA and Tesar Town where development was required.

In this regard, Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Secretary Local Government to include schemes in ADP for these projects.

During the meeting, Rashid Memon, Vice President KPC asked the Chief Secretary Sindh to provide plots in these schemes for the new 600 members of the Press Club, on which the Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Secretary Local Government to send a summary in this regard.

In the meeting, Information Secretary Abdul Rashid Solangi said that the Sindh government has increased the annual grant for Karachi Press Club from 25 million to 50 million, the check of which has also been handed over to Karachi Press Club.

The Information Secretary further said that financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 crore has also been approved for the deserving journalists and checks would be issued soon.

On this occasion, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the services of the journalist community are commendable. Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah also assured the journalists that the problems faced by them would be resolved. The President of the Press Club said that at present the Information Department has good relations with the Karachi Press Club. During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh also presented a Sindhi Topi and ajrak to the delegation.