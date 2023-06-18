Newly elected law-maker Zia Qamar calls on AJK President

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Jun, 2023 ):Newly elected member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly Sardar Zia Qamar called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday and discussed the matters of public interests.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated Qamar on winning the election with a thumping majority and expressed the hope that he would utilize all his skills and abilities for the development of Bagh and the welfare of its people.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on the occasion, while recalling his comradeship with Sardar Qamar-ul-Zaman, said that he served as the Education Minister in his cabinet.

The president said that during his government he had announced a historic education package for Bagh and besides establishing the Bagh Development Authority, a number of development projects were initiated during that period.

He said that the government would still try to give big projects to Bagh so that a new era of construction and development could begin in the area.