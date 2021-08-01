UrduPoint.com

Newly Elected Law Makers Advised To Submit Details Of Their Election Expenditure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Newly elected Law makers advised to submit details of their election expenditure

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) , Aug 01 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has advised to the newly elected members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to submit details of their election expenditures to the returning officer of their respective electoral constituency within 35 days.

The Election Commission through an official notification issued yesterday asked the successful candidates of the the AJK Law makers to file the complete details of their election expenditures on form No 28 to the returning officer of their constituency as the election process has been completed so far and the Names of the successful candidates have also been notified by the Election Commission.

