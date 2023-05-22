UrduPoint.com

Newly Elected LG Members Take Oath In Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Zain-ul-Aabdin Memon administered the oath to elected 53 members of District Council, 149 Chairman, Vice Chairman 368 Union Council, Union Committee, Town Committees, Town Municipal Corporation Mir Sher Mohammad Khan Talpar and Syed Khadim Ali Shah here on Monday.

Member National Assembly Mir Manwar Ali Khan Talpur, Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, senior divisional and district leaders of People's Party, along with relevant officers, District Election Commissioner Mirpur Khas Khalid Hussain Lund and others attended oath-taking ceremony.

Oath taking ceremony of Taluka Mirpurkhas, Hussain Bakhsh Murri, Shujaabad and Sindhri was also held in the local hall while the Town Committee of Taluka Degree Degree Town Committee Tando Jan Muhammad in Taluka Jhado Town Committee Jhado Town Committee New Kot, Taluka Kot Ghulam.

DC Mirpurkhas took oath from the members of District Council in Muhammad Town Committee Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Town Municipal Corporation Mirshir Mohammad Khan Talpur took oath from Union Committee No.

1 to 11, Principal Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary school Municipal Corporation Syed Khadim Ali Shah Union Committee No. Sworn in from 1 to 11, Assistant Commissioner Hussain Bakhsh Marri Taluk Hussain Bakhsh Muri Union Council No. 13 to 17 Sworn in Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Town Committee Mirwah Sworn in Union Council No. 18 to 24 Assistant Commissioner Sindhri Town Committee Hangurno Union Council No. 1 to 12 sworn in Assistant Commissioner Degree Amina Hall Tando Jan Muhammad Road Degree Town Committee Degree and Tandojan Muhammad sworn in Union Council 39 to 46, Assistant Commissioner Jhadu Town Committee Jhadu in Jhadu and Nokot Union Council No. 47 to 54 took oath while in Kot Ghulam Muhammad Assistant Commissioner Kot Ghulam Muhammad took oath from Union Council No. 25 to 38 of Kot Ghulam Muhammad Town Committee.

