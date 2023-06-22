Open Menu

Newly Elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor Visit Mausoleum Of Martyrs Of Bhutto's Family

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 10:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and other newly elected representatives on Thursday visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

They visited the grave of the former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

They laid a wreath at the grave and also offered "Fateha" for "Isal-i- Sawab".

Barrister Murtaza Wahab was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Najmi Alam, Khalil Bhot, Karamullah Waqasi, Chairmen of various towns of Karachi, Chairmen of Various Union Committees of Karachi, Leaders and workers of PPP and others.

They also laid a wreath at the grave of the founder chairman of PPP and former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha'.

They also visited the graves of the former chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid wreaths and offered fateha.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that they have come here in a convoy to pay respects to the martyrs.

He said the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's philosophy was that the source of power is the people and we will serve the people.

With the efforts and hard work of the People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the People's Party is standing with the young generation, he added and further said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also strengthened the People's Party in Sindh.

