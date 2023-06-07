UrduPoint.com

Newly Elected Members On Reserved Seats Take Oath

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Ninety Six candidates on Wednesday elected on reserved seats of women, disabled persons, minorities, transgender, youth and labour of Zila Council, Municipal Corporation, Town Municipal Committee HM Khoja, Town Municipal Committee Old Nawabshah and 8 Town Committees were administered oath of the office

Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam administered the oath. The DC advised them to play their due role in resolving the issues of their areas on priority basis and for the development of the district.

On the occasion District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar congratulated the newly elected members and briefed them about the Election Act 2017.

