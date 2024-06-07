Open Menu

Newly Elected MNA Takes Oath

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Newly elected MNA takes oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Newly elected National Assembly member (MNA), Zainab Mehmood Baloch, took oath on Friday.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah administered the oath to the new member.

