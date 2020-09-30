UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Elected Mohmand Chamber's Cabinet Assumes Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:01 PM

Newly elected Mohmand Chamber's cabinet assumes charge

The newly elected president of Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Arbab Farooq Jan, Senior Vice President (SVP), Malik Mohammad Hanif and Vice President (VP), Khawaja Abdul Qadoos and eleven-member executive committee assumed charge of their responsibilities here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The newly elected president of Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Arbab Farooq Jan, Senior Vice President (SVP), Malik Mohammad Hanif and Vice President (VP), Khawaja Abdul Qadoos and eleven-member executive committee assumed charge of their responsibilities here Wednesday.

On the completion of the electoral process for Elections 2020-21, the Election Commissioner, Khawaja Yawar Naseer administered oath to them.

The eleven-member executive committee is comprised of Rahatullah Khan, Kamran Shehzad, Ghulam Farooq, Adnan Daudzai, Mohammad Zubair, Ibrahim Khan, Fawad Sultan, Mohammad Sabir Khan, Abdul Majid Khan and Sohail Shinwari.

Those who attended the ceremony were included Vice President, SAARC Chamber, Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President FPCCI, Qaiser Khan Daudzai, President, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders Mohammad Adnan Jalil, president Bajaur Chamber of Commerce, Haji Lali Shah, Zubair Ali and a large number of the members of MCCI and businessmen.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected office bearers of MCCI expressed their resolve to play active role in the promotion of industrial and trade activities in the newly merged districts (NMDs) of the province and the role of bridge in consultations with the business community for the resolution of problems in economic zones at both Federal and provincial level.

On this occasion, the Vice President of SAARC Chamber, Haji Ghulam Ali, Qaiser Khan Daudzai, Mohammad Adnan Jalil and Khawaja Yawar Naseer stressed need for unity of the business community.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Peshawar Business Chamber Ghulam Ali Commerce Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sheikh Nawaf on his inaug ..

5 minutes ago

Ankara Refutes Claims of Turkish Planes, Drones Pa ..

1 minute ago

AJK President urges global community to declare BJ ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner assures launching schemes under repai ..

1 minute ago

Parliamentarians calls on Chief Minister

1 minute ago

LEAs cooperation vital to save future of young gen ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.