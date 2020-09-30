(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The newly elected president of Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Arbab Farooq Jan, Senior Vice President (SVP), Malik Mohammad Hanif and Vice President (VP), Khawaja Abdul Qadoos and eleven-member executive committee assumed charge of their responsibilities here Wednesday.

On the completion of the electoral process for Elections 2020-21, the Election Commissioner, Khawaja Yawar Naseer administered oath to them.

The eleven-member executive committee is comprised of Rahatullah Khan, Kamran Shehzad, Ghulam Farooq, Adnan Daudzai, Mohammad Zubair, Ibrahim Khan, Fawad Sultan, Mohammad Sabir Khan, Abdul Majid Khan and Sohail Shinwari.

Those who attended the ceremony were included Vice President, SAARC Chamber, Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President FPCCI, Qaiser Khan Daudzai, President, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders Mohammad Adnan Jalil, president Bajaur Chamber of Commerce, Haji Lali Shah, Zubair Ali and a large number of the members of MCCI and businessmen.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected office bearers of MCCI expressed their resolve to play active role in the promotion of industrial and trade activities in the newly merged districts (NMDs) of the province and the role of bridge in consultations with the business community for the resolution of problems in economic zones at both Federal and provincial level.

On this occasion, the Vice President of SAARC Chamber, Haji Ghulam Ali, Qaiser Khan Daudzai, Mohammad Adnan Jalil and Khawaja Yawar Naseer stressed need for unity of the business community.