Newly Elected MPA Takes Oath

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Newly elected MPA takes oath

The newly elected MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from PK-7 Swat Fazle Maula took oath

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The newly elected MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from PK-7 Swat Fazle Maula took oath.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan administered the oath to him.

Provincial ministers Dr Amjad, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Kamran Bangash, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak, Parliamentary Leader of BAP Bilawar Afridi, Fazle Hakim of PTI, Nighat Orakzai of PPP, Munawar Khan and Naeema Kishwar of JUIF and Mir Kalam Wazir Independent congratulated the newly elected MPA.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazle Maula thanked people of his constituency and assured that he would work for their welfare.

Fazle Maula was elected in a by-election and the seat was vacated due to the death of Waqar Khan of ANP.

