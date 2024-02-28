Open Menu

Newly Elected MPA Vows To Serve People With Full Attention

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader, and newly elected member of provincial assembly (MPA) Sardarzada Abdul Samad Gorgage on Wednesday said that all out efforts would be made to serve the people of the province with full attention and commitment

He expressed these views while talking to journalists before the first session of Balochistan Assembly.

He said that the people had rejected the nationalists parties through their votes in the general elections held on February 8.

He said that all genuine voices and issues would be raised on the floor of the assembly for rights of the people and welfare, saying that the people have given us mandate by voting in the elections.

He said that the nationalists parties had not served the public in the last five years and that the voters rejected them in the recent elections. He advised that nationalist parties should focus on improving their performance instead of protest.

In reply to a question, he said that Pakistan People's Party has always served the masses adding that the party would not disappoint the general public. He pledged to serve the people with full attention.

