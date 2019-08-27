Newly elected MPAs of merged areas vow to work for tribal people

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The newly elected members of provincial assembly from merged districts Tuesday vowed to perform their public duties for betterment of tribesmen and remove their 70 years old sense of deprivation.

Addressing the provincial assembly here separately, they said it was a historic day for tribal people when for the first time their elected representatives had taken oath at the supreme floor of the province.

They said tribal people were peaceful citizens and always abide by rules but unfortunately till yet erstwhile FATA was confronted with different social problems.

They expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and said they were standing alongside Pak-Army against Indian atrocities.