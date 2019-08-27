UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Elected MPAs Of Merged Areas Vow To Work For Tribal People

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:29 PM

Newly elected MPAs of merged areas vow to work for tribal people

The newly elected members of provincial assembly from merged districts Tuesday vowed to perform their public duties for betterment of tribesmen and remove their 70 years old sense of deprivation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The newly elected members of provincial assembly from merged districts Tuesday vowed to perform their public duties for betterment of tribesmen and remove their 70 years old sense of deprivation.

Addressing the provincial assembly here separately, they said it was a historic day for tribal people when for the first time their elected representatives had taken oath at the supreme floor of the province.

They said tribal people were peaceful citizens and always abide by rules but unfortunately till yet erstwhile FATA was confronted with different social problems.

They expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and said they were standing alongside Pak-Army against Indian atrocities.

Related Topics

India FATA Provincial Assembly From

Recent Stories

People of AJK, Pakistan ready to respond to Indian ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Pabbi

1 minute ago

Court orders Punjab Institute of Cardiology MS for ..

1 minute ago

USB organizes declamation contest on Kashmiri Chil ..

9 minutes ago

Killer of brother convicted in Dera Ghazi Khan

9 minutes ago

Two-day Azadi Cultural Mela inaugurated

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.