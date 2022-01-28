Newly elected MUET teachers body announced

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Dr. Asif Ali Shaikh and Dr. Nasarullah Pirzada have been elected as the President and General Secretary respectively of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Teachers Association.

According to the spokesman, the polling for the election of the office bearers of MUET Teachers Association was held on Friday at Makhdoom Hall of the University.

After counting of votes, Dr. Asif Ali Shaikh has been declared successful for the slot of President with Dr. Wahid Bux as Vice President, Dr. Nasarullah Pirzada as General Secretary, Eng. Zulfiqar Solangi as Joint Secretary and Eng. Junaid Baloch as Treasurer of the Association.

The administrative and academic staff of Mehran University had congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the teachers association.