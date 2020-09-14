UrduPoint.com
Newly Elected Office Bearers Of All Pakistan Clerk Association Take Oath

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA) of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and hospital took oath in a ceremony.

APCA Divisional President Khalid Javid administered oath from them.

NMU Acting VC Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood was chief guest at the ceremony which was also attended by Nishtar Medical Superintendent Dr Shahid Bokhari, APCA Central President Mumtaz Ahmad Rathore and other officials.

Patron-in-chief Maqbool Ahmed, Chairman Sadiq Wains, Senior Vice Chairman Qamar Mahmood, President Athar Iqbal, Senior vice president, Rana Shahid, Vice Chairman, Raheel Anjumn and others took the oath. A large number of clerical staff also attended the ceremony.

