Open Menu

Newly Elected Office Bearers Of School Councils Take Oath

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Newly elected office bearers of school councils take oath

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries and finance secretaries of the student councils in government girls and boys middle and high schools of Bahawalpur district was held at Government Girls High school Model Town A here Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while CEO District education Authority Muhammad Akram Chaudhry was the guest of honor. The Deputy Commissioner administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner expressed his views, stating that through extracurricular activities, children develop leadership, teamwork and the ability to contribute to the betterment of their schools.

At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner talked to the students and inquired about their academic and extracurricular activities.

Related Topics

Education Student Bahawalpur Government

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

2 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

9 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

18 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

18 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

18 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

18 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

18 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan