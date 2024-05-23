Newly Elected Office Bearers Of School Councils Take Oath
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries and finance secretaries of the student councils in government girls and boys middle and high schools of Bahawalpur district was held at Government Girls High school Model Town A here Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while CEO District education Authority Muhammad Akram Chaudhry was the guest of honor. The Deputy Commissioner administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner expressed his views, stating that through extracurricular activities, children develop leadership, teamwork and the ability to contribute to the betterment of their schools.
At the end of the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner talked to the students and inquired about their academic and extracurricular activities.
