Newly Elected Office Bearers Takes Oath

Mon 07th October 2019

Newly elected office bearers takes oath

The oath taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers and executive members of Nawab Shah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) was held at a local hall, Indonesian Consul General Totak Prenamonto especially attended the ceremony

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The oath taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers and executive members of Nawab Shah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) was held at a local hall, Indonesian Consul General Totak Prenamonto especially attended the ceremony.

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah took oath of office from the newly elected office bearers. Elite of the town and members of business community participated the oath taking ceremony in large number.

Addressing the occasion, Member Sindh Assembly Chaudhry Tariq Masood Arain said that great responsibility now lies on the shoulders of office bearers of Nawabshah Chamber of Commerce to utilize their capabilities in solving the issues and problems of business community in order to promote industrialization.

On this occasion, the newly elected President Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum Arain, Senior Vice President Haji Abdul Qayyum Qureshi and others also addressed the function. A large number of citizens including MPA from Thatta Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Chairman District Council Jam Tamachi Unar attended the ceremony.

