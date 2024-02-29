Open Menu

Newly Elected Parliament To Resolve National Issues: Ijaz Ul Haq

Sumaira FH Published February 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) Ijaz ul Haq has said that the newly elected Parliament would resolve the current issues of the country.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he hoped that once the new government would assume charge, the nation would progress.

To a question, he said the allegations of rigging in general polls had been leveled in all the previous elections.

