Newly Elected Pir Rafih To Vote Hamza Shehbaz In Today’s Run-off Election For Punjab CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Pir Rafih who won the seat of PP-228 from Lodharan says he is not joining any party he will vote Hamza Shehbaz, hoping that he will become Punjab Chief Minister.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) Newly elected independent candidate Pir Rafih-ud-Din decided to vote and support PML-N candidate Hamza Shehbaz in election of the Punjab Chief Minister scheduled to be held on Friday (today).

In a video message, Pir Rafih-ud-Din said he is not joining any party but he is going to vote Hamza Shehbaz.

“I’m not joining any political party but we will support Hamza Shehbaz,” said Pir Rafih while responding to a question.

When asked whether Chaudhary Pervez Elahi contacted him to which he replied that “contacts often take place in politics,”.

He said one must think positive, hoping victory of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab Chief Minister.

Pir Rafih-ud-Din won the seat of PP-228, Lodharan in a recently held by-polls of Punjab.

