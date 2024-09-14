Newly elected PPP member takes oath

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Makhdoom Tahir Rasheeduddin, a newly elected member of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), took his oath on Saturday.

The oath was administered by Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Makhdoom Tahir Rasheeduddin on his decisive victory in the NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan by-election.

He expressed his pleasure over the win and commended the people of Rahim Yar Khan for placing their trust in the PPP's leadership.

He also thanked the PPP workers, local leaders, and supporters for their tireless efforts in securing the victory.

“This victory reflects the people’s confidence in the PPP’s vision for a progressive, inclusive, and democratic Pakistan,” he stated.

He further added, "Makhdoom Tahir Rasheeduddin’s win is not just a triumph for the party but also for the people of Rahim Yar Khan, who have chosen progress over regression and development over empty promises."

“This mandate reminds us of our responsibility to serve the people with honesty, integrity, and transparency,” Bilawal said.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to addressing the needs of the people, ensuring good governance, and upholding democratic principles.

He said, "The people of Rahim Yar Khan have rejected the politics of hate, abuse, and confrontation."

“The by-election results indicate that the people of the country no longer support divisive politics,” he said.

APP/zah-sra