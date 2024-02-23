Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

(@Abdulla99267510)

The election of the speaker and the deputy speaker will be conducted on Saturday (tomorrow).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) outgoing Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Sibtain Khan, conducted the oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected members of the provincial assembly on Friday. Among them, Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N nominee for Punjab chief minister, was seen in the front row of lawmakers, also taking her oath as a member of the provincial assembly.

The assembly session commenced two hours behind schedule, initially planned for 10:00 am. Following the oath-taking ceremony, the election for the speaker and deputy speaker is slated for Saturday.

Speaker Sibtain congratulated the newly sworn-in members and extended prayers for their constructive role in serving Punjab and its people. The collection and scrutiny of nomination papers for the speaker and deputy speaker positions are set for today.

During the delayed session, members from various political parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), engaged in slogan-chanting and exchanged heated remarks.

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), with 97 members present within the assembly, alleged obstruction in their entry into the premises, while the PML-N reported having approximately 215 members in attendance.

Imtiaz Sheikh, according to the reports, arrived discreetly in a vehicle with tinted windows to avoid any potential trouble upon entering the premises, sitting in the rear seat.

This assembly session signifies the beginning of the provincial legislative proceedings following the general elections held on February 8, where the newly elected members officially assumed their responsibilities.