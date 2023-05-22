UrduPoint.com

Newly Elected Representatives Of LB Polls-2022 Took Oath In Ceremony In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Newly elected representatives of LB Polls-2022 took oath in ceremony in Larkana

Oath taking ceremony of the newly elected representatives of Local Bodies Elections-2022 held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana, on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Oath taking ceremony of the newly elected representatives of Local Bodies Elections-2022 held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana, on Monday.

In this regard, separate oath-taking ceremonies were held in Larkana, Ratodero, Bakrani and Dokri where the respective presiding officers administered the oath from the representatives of Local Bodies.

In Larkana, all the successful candidates from all Union Councils, Union Committees, Town Committees, Municipal Committees, Municipal Corporations and Town Municipal Corporations, including Sachal Town, Empire Town and Dari Town Larkana District took oath in a ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiya Siyal took oath under the Sindh Local Government Act from the elected representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that today is a good day that the people have chosen the newly elected candidates as their representatives and all the elected representatives are taking the oath, performing responsibilities, duties and serving the masses of their respective areas, she added.

District Election Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Hajjan Abbasi ADC-II Larkana Darya Khan Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shhahida Parveen, CMO Larkana Surath Abro, Officers/officials of District Election Commission, Local Government and others were present on the occasion.

While Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana Darya Khan Qureshi administered oath to the elected representatives of Union Committee 01 to 5 Empire Town Committee and Union Committee 01 to 5 Dari Town Committee at Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

Besides, Chief Monitoring Officer Larkana Surath Abro administered the oath to the elected representatives of Union Committees No. 13 to 25 of Taluka Larkana at Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

Apart from this, AC Larkana Shahida Parveen administered the oath to the elected representatives of Union Committee 01 to 5 of Sachal Town Committee and Union Committee 01 to 5 of Hydari Town Committee in Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

While Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Ghous Bux Jatoi administered the oath to the elected representatives of Union Committee 01 to 12 of Taulka Ratodero at Government Boys High school Ratodero.

In addition to this, Assistant Commissioner Bakrani Nizamuddin Jatoi administered the oath to the elected representatives of Union Committee 26 to 36 Town Committee Gharelo, Town Committee Arija of Taluka Bakrani in Government Boys Higher Secondary School Bakrani.

Assistant Commissioner Dokri Mohsin Raza Dasti administered the oath to the elected representatives of Union Committee 37 to 46, Town Committee Dokri, Town Committee Badah of Taluka Dokri in Haidar Bakhsh Jatoi Boys High School Dokri.

