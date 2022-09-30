Newly-elected SCCI chief demands special relief package for flood-hit business community

Muhammad Ishaq, the newly-elected President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday demanded of the federal and provincial governments to announce a special relief package for flood-hit business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Muhammad Ishaq, the newly-elected President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Friday demanded of the Federal and provincial governments to announce a special relief package for flood-hit business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed this demand while addressing the Annual General Meeting of the SCCI held here at chamber's house.

Instead of putting additional burden on existing taxpayers, he emphasized that steps should be taken to bring new people under the tax net.

Ishaq called for revising unprecedented hikes in power tariffs and also demanded the smooth supply of gas to industrial, commercial and domestic sectors as it was the first right of the gas producing region under Article 158 of the Constitution.

Government should formulate business-friendly policies and provide special incentives/facilities to the business community to boost up industrial, trade and commercial activities, he stressed.

The newly-elected president said SCCI believes in selfless service to the traders' community.

Leader of Businessman Forum, former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Chief Minister Focal Person on Ease of Doing Business and Investment and former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, outgoing President Hasnain Khursid, SVP Imran Khan Mohmand, VP Javed Akhtar, newly elected senior vice president Shahid Hussain and Vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, members election commission Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abidullah Yousafzai and Haris Mufti, former presidents, newly-elected members of the SCCI's executive committee, industrialists, presidents and general secretaries of traders' bodies, members of business community in a large number were also present on the occasion.

The newly elected president paid rich tribute to business community for its resilience during Covid-19, flood and terrorism scenarios.

He said provision of relief and incentives to flood and terrorism-hit business community are amongst his topmost priority.

Muhammad Ishaq assured to take traders and industrialists on board and would jointly devise strategy to resolve business community amicably.

He vowed to closely and collaboratively work with all chambers for stabilizing the national as well as provincial economy.

On the occasion, the newly elected SCCI's chief voiced concern over deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as incidents of extortion, hurling of hand grenades inside business premises/industries and street crimes have increased unprecedentedly.

Ishaq reiterated his firm resolve that the SCCI Citizens-Police Liaison Committee be revived in order to stabilize and improve relations between business community and police authorities.

Besides, he remarked the present political instability, the business community has also confronted with economic terrorism as burgeoning rates of US Dollar, depreciation of PRK, unfriendly attitude of commercial banks are main hurdles in way of economy, business and industrial growth.

Ishaq assured on the occasion to build up a concrete liaison with government and relevant authorities.

He said the businessman forum which had shown trust in him, he will try his best to fully come with its expectations.

Earlier, the outgoing president Hasnain Khurshid also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the activities and achievements that took place in his tenure.

Ilyas Ahmad Bilour while speaking the gathering extended best wishes to the newly elected cabinet of SCCI, saying that the Businessman forum believes in selfless services of the business community and vowed to continue delivering the community with the same passion and tempo.

Bilour said newly elected president Ishaq fully knew about the problems of the business community which would play a pivotal role in their resolution.

He also appreciated the services of outgoing president of SCCI, Hasnain Khurshid which had gained tremendous achievements and resolved many issues of the community.

He assured that the newly elected cabinet will work vigorously for resolution of business community issues.