Newly elected SCCI President assume charge

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:The newly elected President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) assumed the charge here on Tuesday.

While talking to APP, President SCCI Malik Muhammad Ashraf said that all available resources would be mobilized for the betterment of the business community.

Special attention would be focused on the promotion of SMEs and women entrepreneurs would enable to play their instrumental role in export activities, he said.

The new President pledged to continue efforts to resolve the problems of business community on priority. The research and development wing of SCCI would be made more vibrant, adding that efforts would be made for developing cordial relations with Europe, America etc.