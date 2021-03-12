Newly-elected Senators take oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Newly-elected senators here on Friday took oath of the Upper House of the Parliament for a term of six years.

Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan welcomed all existing and newly-elected members and handed over the chair to Senator Sayed Muzfar Hussain Shah, who had been nominated as Presiding Officer for special sitting of the House by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Presiding Officer Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah administered the oath to the newly-elected members, following which signing of the roll was in progress.