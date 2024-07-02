Open Menu

Newly Elected SIAL Chairman,VC Assume The Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Newly elected SIAL chairman,VC assume the charge

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) newly elected Chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti and Vice Chairman Faraz Akram Awan had officially assumed their roles.

They were warmly welcomed at SIAL secretariat by Members board of Directors (BoDs), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SIAL AVM Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti (R) and other officials.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, Chairman and Vice Chairman expressed their commitment to elevate the standards of Sialkot International Airport. "We are honored to take on these roles and are dedicated to building on the strong foundation laid by our predecessors.

Our focus will be on enhancing operational efficiency, expanding our services, and ensuring the highest levels of safety and security for all our stakeholders," they said.

Under their leadership, Sialkot International Airport aimed to continue its trajectory of growth, providing world-class facilities and services.

The Board of Directors (BoDs) and entire management of SIAL extends their best wishes to the Chairman and Vice Chairman and looks forward to a period of dynamic growth and development under their stewardship.

