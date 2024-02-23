Open Menu

Newly Elected Sindh MPAs To Take Oath On Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has convened Assembly session on February 24 (Saturday) at Sindh Assembly Building during which newly elected Members of the Provincial Assembly will take oath.

The outgoing Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani will preside the session and take oath from the elected MPAs.

After taking oath by the newly elected members of the provincial legislature, schedule for election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be announced.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party has already nominated Sayed Murad Ali Shah for the slot of the Chief Minister Sindh.

