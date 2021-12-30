UrduPoint.com

Newly Elected Tehsil Chairman Formally Joins PTI

December 30, 2021

The newly elected Tehsil Chairman from Tehsil Meeryan, district Bannu Pir Kamal Shah Thursday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan and formally announced to join PTI along with his associates Malik Adnan and Iqbal Jadoon

Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur and MPA Pakhtun Yar were also present on the occasion. Pir Kamal Shah was elected as Tehsil Chairman from Tehsil Meeryan as an independent candidate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister welcomed him into the PTI fold and said that his joining will further strengthen the party in the district.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected chairman will keep the service of the people above his political affiliations and will come up to the expectations of the residents in connection with the resolution of their problems.

The newly elected Tehsil Chairman, Pir Kamal Shah expressed full confidence in the policy of the PTI government and leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

