Newly elected VP FPCCI KP expresses resolve to work for betterment of business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Newly elected Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FPCCI-KP) Zahid Shah Tuesday expressed resolve to work for the betterment of business community besides working to address the issue of unemployment in the country.

Expressing gratitude to the chambers and business association across the province for selecting him as VP of FPCCI-KP, said that together with the government the business community would work for development of the country.

He said that Pakistan was rich in natural resources and the business community along with the government would play their imperative role to make the country a strong economy of the world.

He also assured to make efforts for betterment of industrial zone to take full advantage of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. The newly elected vice president FPCCI-KP would assume charge of his office on Thursday.