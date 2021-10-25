UrduPoint.com

Newly Enrolled Students Can Apply For Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Newly enrolled students can apply for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The newly enrolled students in the fourth or fifth year undergraduate degree programs of the academic year `Fall 2021' with a monthly household income of less than Rs. 45,000 can submit application for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program.

This was shared by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar in her tweet on Monday.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program is underway across the country to equip talented students from low-income families with higher education, Dr. Sania said.

It is pertinent to mention here that this academic year, 50,000 merit cum need based scholarships will be provided to deserving students under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme. The eligible students can apply through the online portal:https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/.

The scholarship applications will have to mention the universities to which they are applying.

The geographical spread of the programme covers all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the Ehsaas Scholarship Policy, fifty percent of scholarships are reserved for girls.

The scholarship includes a 100% tuition fee and a monthly stipend of Rs. 4,000.

During the last two years, over 142,000 scholarships have been awarded nationwide to students from low-income backgrounds.

In line with rule based Ehsaas procedures, undergraduate scholarships will be awarded strictly on merit cum need basis to benefit bright students from low-income backgrounds.

Part of the Ehsaas framework, 200,000 scholarships will be awarded under the programme in 4 years.

Ehsaas scholarship recipients will continue to receive scholarship throughout their undergraduate degree programme subject to satisfactory academic progress.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Education Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

11 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

26 minutes ago
 Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement o ..

Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement on Gov't Dissolution as Militar ..

9 minutes ago
 HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

59 minutes ago
 European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanes ..

European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanese Officials

9 minutes ago
 HEC announces PakFrance research programme for fac ..

HEC announces PakFrance research programme for faculties' funding

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.