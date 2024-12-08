Newly established Lab prepares stock of viable, suitable seed for upcoming spring plantation season

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The newly established 'Seed Testing Lab’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared a stock of viable and suitable seeds to be utilized in four divisions of the province in the upcoming spring plantation season.
“The Forest Department has set up an internationally accredited laboratory that tests seed’s purity, viability, germination and tetrazolium for production of quality seeds that can give better results in growing of forest and increasing green cover,” said Ashir Shuaib, Assistant Director Research and Development Forest Department KP.
Talking to APP, Ashir informed that orchards have been developed in different areas of the province for getting quality seeds which are now checked at the lab for viability.
The practice will help in growing of strong forest that can sustain the impacts of climate change besides giving better results to department and people, he hoped.
Ashir said due to lack of proper Seed Testing Lab, the department was not getting details about quality of seed being sown in spring and monsoon plantation.
However now, he continued, the Seed Testing Lab will provide quality seed which will be clear of any pathogen and would give desired results in stipulated time.
The seed stock have been stored at storage houses set up in Manshera and Malakand divisions in an appropriate atmosphere and will be utilized during spring plantation, he added.
The Seed Lab can also generate revenue for Forest department by testing seed quality before distribution plan by any international organizations like USAID, FAO, UN.
Such organizations can utilize only certified seed from lab of Forest department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aishir continued.
The seed lab checks viability, germination percentage under different treatments, moisture content, preservation methods and utilization for hard seeds, he continued.
