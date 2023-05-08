Newly established NADRA office in Tehsil Paroa to be functional within two days: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday announced that a NADRA office, equipped with all modern facilities, would be functional in Paroa Tehsil within two days.

During his visit to proposed NADRA office in Paroa, he said all the necessary equipments had been provided to the office which would start working in the next two days.

He said, "The residents of Tehsil Paroa had to go to Dera Ismail Khan for their issues related to NADRA there was a small NADRA office here while now a fully equipped office has been established." On this occasion, NADRA Zonal Head Nayyar Baloch, renowned political and social figure Sardar Rasheed Khan Kundi, Public representatives of Tehsil Paroa including Malik Naveed Arshad, Malik Farooq, Mukhtiar Dhandla, PPP District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, Provincial President of Kisan Wing Sardar Azmatullah alias Mannu Khan and other dignitaries of the area were also present.

The state minister was briefed about the newly established NADRA office by the relevant officials.

Moreover, the state minister said the facility of Citizen Facilitation Center (CFC) would also be available at this office. Under this facility, the bank counter and health counter would be available for new born children and their mothers.

He said on the important demand of the farmers, work of cleaning all the drains would also be started soon and the necessary paperwork and approval in this regard was in the final stages.

Earlier, he said, "The repair work of Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) has also been started on the demand of the people of Tehsil Paroa." He said the farmers of the area should form a committee to monitor the ongoing repair work and give their recommendations in that regard.

Meanwhile, he also visited the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) office in Paroa Tehsil.

Speaking on this occasion, Kundi said that BISP was a best poverty reduction program which was being acknowledged across the world. He said after the last year's floods, a total of Rs Two billion and Rs 25,000 each was distributed among 100,000 families under BISP.

He said ,"We are trying to fulfill the rights of deprived people through dynamic survey." The staffers' strength had been increased to three times at offices of Dynamic Survey at Tehsil level as these were over burdened with the public rush, he added.

He said the Dynamic survey offices should be established at the Union Council level to facilitate the beneficiaries at their doorsteps. He hinted that this survey was not subject to the existence of the government but would be continued.

Moreover, he said, the efforts were being made to overcome the complaints of retailers. In the pilot project, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Habib Bank, JS Bank, and Al Falah Bank would be included.

"The account opening fee will be paid by the department and the people would have their own choice whether to receive money from retailers or from bank accounts." He said that next month, Rs 9,000 stipend would be disbursed through centers that were established during floods rather through retailers.

"A separate counter will be established for the people of Kacha to address their grievances and sufferings." Kundi said.

Speaking on this occasion, BISP Divisional Director Farhatullah Dawar said that no deserving person would be left deprived.

In the new survey, all possible facilities would be provided to the people in the light of the government policy and the public complaints would be fully redressed, he added.

Former Naib Nazim of Tehsil Paroa and Chairman Union Council Paroa Malik Arshad Naveed and renowned political and social figure Malik Farooq, while expressing their views on the occasion, thanked State Minister Faisal Karim Kundi for resolving their issues.

They said that an important issue of the local farmers had been resolved with the starting of repair work of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

They said the establishment of a NADRA office in their area would surely facilitate the people of their area at their doorstep.