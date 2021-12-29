UrduPoint.com

Newly Formed PHMMC To Help Resolving Hindu Community's Problems: Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 09:46 PM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Wednesday said the newly constituted Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee (PHMMC) would help resolving the issues being confronted by the Pakistani Hindu community

Chairing the inaugural meeting of the committee, the minister said the problems of country's non-Muslim population were being addressed on a priority basis according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He hoped that the new Hindu committee would act as a bridge between the non-Muslim population and the state.The government wanted to promote harmony among people of different cultures in the region.

Despite religious and cultural diversity, tolerance and acceptance of one another was humanity. Evil elements wanted confrontation in Pakistan on the basis of religion, sect and linguistics.

Pir Noorul Haq Qadri urged the Hindu committee to disseminate information about government welfare schemes at grass root level so that non-Muslim population could benefit from those projects.

Speaking on the occasion, President Hindu Committee Krishna Sharma thanked the government for providing platform for solving problems of Hindu community.With the formation of the committee on the long standing demand of the Hindu community, the government of Pakistan created a new history.

Earlier, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamir Ahmed briefed the committee about welfare project for Hindu community.

The PHMMC members included Krishna Sharma, Diwan Chand Chawla, Haroon Sarb Dayal, Mohandas, Naranjan Kumar,Megha Arora, Ameet Shadani, Ashok Kumar, Wersi Mill Diwani and Amar Nath Randhawa.

The PHMMC has been tasked to look after matters related to Hindu places of worship.

It is pertinent to note Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) was already working in the country.

