Newly hired 300 sanitary staff join duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :300 sanitary workers force hired by Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) through third party have joined duties into the field.

Addressing the newly hired sanitary workers, Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that it was step towards making the city of saints neat and clean.

He said that district administration was determined to make prime minister's green and clean Pakistan vision a success.

He said that more work force required after city declared as metropolitan and added that new machinery was being purchased for the company.

He said that strategy was also being devised to improve the cleanliness system in rural areas. He said that new workforce would help to clean the urban areas of the city.

MPA Waseem Khan Badozai said that company should do planning for recruitment of further sanitary workers. He said that cleanliness system would improve through new machinery and work force.

MPA Wasif Raan said that there was need to outsource cleanliness system in town committees.

He said that public representatives and district administration was working like a team for green and clean Multan.

MPA Qasim Langah said that there was dire need to improve cleanliness system in rural areas.

He suggested that plan should be devised to recruit the sanitation staff at union council level.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar and other officialswere also present.