Newly-inducted AJK CS calls on AJK President

Newly-inducted Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Muhammad Usman Chachar called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at the President House in Jammu Kashmir House on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Newly-inducted Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Muhammad Usman Chachar called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at the President House in Jammu Kashmir House on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues of mutual interest in detail including administrative matters of AJK.