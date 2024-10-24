Newly inducted Civil Judges complete pre-Service training at judicial academy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The five weeks pre-Service Training (PST) for newly inducted Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates/Illaqa Qazis concluded at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy Peshawar (KPJA).

The concluding ceremony was chaired by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ijaz Anwar, Senior Puisne Judge, Peshawar High Court/Vice-Chairman KPJA, as the Chief Guest. Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Registrar Peshawar High Court, Mr. Asad Hameed Khan Bangash, Member Inspection Team, Peshawar High Court, Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, the Director General KPJA, and Directors of KPJA also attended the ceremony.

The DG, KPJA welcomed the chief guest and thanked him to spare time for gracing the ceremony. He also extended felicitations to the trainees on successful completion of 05-week Pre-Service Training program. He highlighted that the Academy strived to train the participants on the essential knowledge, skills, and conduct required for their job. The training covered key areas like judicial wisdom, substantive and procedural laws, judicial ethics, effective case and court management, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). The DG Academy, advised that being associated with this noble profession, the trainees should remember that public trust is the backbone of judiciary, and that they should uphold this trust through impartial judgments, professional conduct, uprightness and a deep understanding of law. He highlighted that Judges are a role model for the society and that their judgments and character speak louder than them. The DG Academy also appreciated the entire team of the Academy for planning, conducting, and executing the PST program in a befitting and purposeful manner and also thanked the UNDP Pakistan for supporting the activity.

In his address Mr. Justice Ijaz Anwar, Senior Puisne Judge, PHC/Vice-Chairman KPJA, congratulated the participants on their completion of Pre-Service Training and said that training has its own significance which would enable them to perform efficiently and effectually. He highlighted the fragile nature of this noble profession. While elaborating the key Islamic principles for judges’ conduct, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ijaz Anwar further highlighted that office of a judge/qazi comes under a unique set of principles, obligations and values, such as justice (Adl), knowledge, integrity, uprightness (Istiqamah), trustworthiness (Tawakkul) independence, impartiality, neutrality, patience, confidentiality, promptness, dignity, propriety, equality, competence, and diligence.

He emphasized that islam is the only religion in the world which have covered every aspect of life –including judicial system. The Islamic law place great emphasize on judges’ integrity, impartiality, and fairness. They are expected to uphold justice, follow Islamic principles, should always keep remember the concept of accountability before Allah (SWT).

Earlier, the class representative, Mr. Muhammad Salman, Civil Judge-cum-judicial Magistrate/Illaqa Qazi thanked Peshawar High Court and Judicial Academy for arranging this training program. He hoped that this training would help them during their professional responsibilities.

The session ended with conferment of certificates on the participants.