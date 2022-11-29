ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The National academy of Higher Education, HEC has launched the first batch of National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) for the newly inducted faculty members of higher education institutions.

"As many as 26 faculty members from public sector universities of Sindh and Balochistan are participating in the first cohort of NFDP, being organized at HEC Centre Karachi", said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The three-week programme aims to transfer essential knowledge, skills, and attitudes in three dimensions of successful career as a faculty member, including Teaching and Learning, Applied Research, and Professional Practice.

Different programme modules are Effective Learning and Teaching, Course Design, Assessment and Evaluation, Lesson Planning and Delivery, Technology in Classroom, Learning Management System, Grant Writing, Publishing Research and Career development.

Director General (NAHE) Mr Muhammad Faisal Butt welcomed participants of the programme. Underscoring the efforts of NAHE in designing of NFDP, he advised the participants to get the maximum out of this valuable opportunity.

Different activities to achieve learning objectives of the programme include daily interactive sessions, group projects, presentations and assignments related to various modules.