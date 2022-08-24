Newly installed 450 MVA auto transformer at New Multan grid energized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully put on-load a 450 MVA auto transformer at 500/220 kV grid station New Multan.

Addition of this auto transformer has enhanced the capacity of the grid station to 1,800 MVA.

The NTDC spokesman told APP here Wednesday that the latest installation would improve the power supply to the areas falling under Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) - one of the largest power distribution company of the country.

To enhance the power system transmission capacity as part of its constraints mitigation strategy, he added, the NTDC is vigorously pursuing completion of projects involving addition/augmentation of transformers at different grid stations for provision of smooth and uninterrupted power supply to distribution companies.

The same will reinforce NTDC network across the country.

Meanwhile, MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, lauded the efforts of NTDC engineers, staff and contractor for successful energization (on-load) of new transformer.