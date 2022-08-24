UrduPoint.com

Newly Installed 450 MVA Auto Transformer At New Multan Grid Energized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Newly installed 450 MVA auto transformer at New Multan grid energized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully put on-load a 450 MVA auto transformer at 500/220 kV grid station New Multan.

Addition of this auto transformer has enhanced the capacity of the grid station to 1,800 MVA.

The NTDC spokesman told APP here Wednesday that the latest installation would improve the power supply to the areas falling under Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) - one of the largest power distribution company of the country.

To enhance the power system transmission capacity as part of its constraints mitigation strategy, he added, the NTDC is vigorously pursuing completion of projects involving addition/augmentation of transformers at different grid stations for provision of smooth and uninterrupted power supply to distribution companies.

The same will reinforce NTDC network across the country.

Meanwhile, MD NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, lauded the efforts of NTDC engineers, staff and contractor for successful energization (on-load) of new transformer.

Related Topics

Multan Company Same MEPCO

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

20 minutes ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

2 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

7 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.