Newly Launched Book: Celebrated Poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's Life Through Daughter's Lenses

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 09:32 PM

A launching ceremony, for the book "Conversations with my Father: Forty years on, a daughter responds" by Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of the famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Saturday

Speaking at the ceremony, Moneeza shared, "There is a form of my father in this book that was hidden from the world and me".

Faiz Sahib's happiness, bitterness, and virtues apart from travelogues and various events during his career were written in this book, she informed.

"How ideal a relationship can be between a father and a daughter is also discussed", Hashmi said.

Finally, Moneeza thanked the PAC for organising the book launching ceremony.

On the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a progressive poet; he always spoke of peace and humanity, due to which he was awarded the medal of distinction and Lenin peace award, adding that his daughter's book was a tribute to him (Faiz).

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that the book consisted details of the beautiful relationship between a father and daughter.

"Writing a book for her father after so many years of Faiz Sahib's death is a testament to the everlasting love of a daughter for her father", Waqar added.

Moreover, Talia khan, a student of the Council, performed a rendition of Faiz's poetry through singing his 'Ghazal'.

The ceremony was attended by a large amount of people belonging to the literary circle of the twin cities, while Sumaira Khalil hosted the event.

