Newly Launched Book Highlights Insight Into Edu Reforms
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 07:31 PM
The international book, 'The Political Economy of Education in South Asia (Pakistan Chapter),' authored by John Richards, Manzoor Ahmed, and Shahidul Islam, was officially launched here on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The international book, 'The Political Economy of Education in South Asia (Pakistan Chapter),' authored by John Richards, Manzoor Ahmed, and Shahidul Islam, was officially launched here on Wednesday.
The event was graced by esteemed guests of honor, including Farah Naz Akbar, Member of the National Assembly, and Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.
Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), and the National Book Foundation jointly organized the book launch.
The "Political Economy of Education in South Asia (Pakistan Edition)" has been critically reviewed by distinguished academics, including Dr. Faisal Bari, Associate Professor of Economics and Education at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Dr. Farid Panjwani, Dean at the Aga Khan University Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED), and Dr. Rabea Malik, CEO and Fellow at the Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives (IDEAS).
Dr. Faisal Bari emphasized the book's significance, stating, "The book is timely. If we are to achieve the SDG education targets and other international and national commitments, the work needs to pick up pace. The ideas for reform and change presented in the book are well-researched and supported by academic and policy literature. We hope the book gains readership among all relevant education and policy constituencies."
The book delves into the challenges of weak core competency outcomes in government primary schools across South Asia, specifically in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.
It examines the rapid expansion of non-government schools over the past two decades and compares teacher training, hiring, and management in South Asian schools with those in Singapore and Finland.
The authors argue that public good and priorities are better served when both public and non-government education providers operate within a robust public policy and accountability framework.
Drawing on extensive research and practice in South Asia, the book underscores the importance of universal literacy and numeracy as foundational elements for economic growth.
It also highlights the critical need for comprehensive reforms to address the educational challenges facing the region.
Dr. Farid Panjwani added his perspective, noting that the comparative approach taken by the authors is a significant contribution to the field.
"The history of reforms, particularly under international pressure, and the section on cones of exclusion are very appealing. The synthesis of existing research and the emphasis on public education and the role of the state are powerful elements of the book," he said.
The launch of "The Political Economy of Education in South Asia (Pakistan Chapter)" marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing discourse on education reform in South Asia.
The book is expected to serve as a critical resource for policymakers, educators, and researchers committed to improving educational outcomes across the region.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'4 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor4 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa4 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan4 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted4 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation4 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition4 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister4 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts5 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts5 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)5 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik5 hours ago