Newly married girl commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A newly married girl committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that 20-year-old Iram Bibi,daughter of Sultan, resident of chak no.

253-RB Mazhabiwala married 15 days ago.She quarreled with her spouse Naveed Ahmad and came back to her parents' home where she reportedly shot herself with a rifle and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.