Newly Married Teenage Girl Died In Khanpur Lake

Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:08 PM

Newly married teenage girl died in Khanpur lake

Khanpur Lake Tuesday claimed another life of 17 years old newly married girl of Taxila, the girl came with her family for a picnic on Khanpur lake

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Khanpur Lake Tuesday claimed another life of 17 years old newly married girl of Taxila, the girl came with her family for a picnic on Khanpur lake.

According to the details, during the last three days, three teenagers including two real brothers and a teenage newlywed girl died in Khanpur Lake.

The girls along with his family came to Khanpur for a picnic when she entered the water and could not survive and lost her life.

Locals have recovered her dead body and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Khanpur which was later handed over to the family.

Three days earlier, two real brothers of Khoi Maira Khanpur also drowned in the lake and died while the third person was recovered safely.

District and Tehsil administration have imposed a ban on swimming under section 144 but it did not work.

After Eid-ul-Adha half a dozen of people died in the lake while swimming or bathing without any precautionary measures.

