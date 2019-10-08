Newly merged areas of KP on road to peace, development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Following the return of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) in erstwhile Fata, Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have accelerated pace of reconstruction and development work in the newly merged areas with special focus on education, health, agriculture, livestock, tourism, water management and road infrastructure and connectivity.

The federal government has announced to spend Rs1000 billion during�the next 10 years including Rs100 billion per annum on development of the newly merged areas besides earmarking of Rs162 billion by the KP government for fiscal year 2019-20.

Under the Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS 2020-30), the federal government would spend around Rs59 billion during 2019-2020 focusing on education, health, horticulture, roads and public service delivery projects.

For implementing TDS, the government has developed 'Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP)' under which 78 high impact flagship interventions with an outlay of Rs58.999 billion with education having maximum allocation of Rs10.692 billion followed by Rs10.109 billion for health, Rs5.12 billion for tourism and culture and Rs5 billion for road connectivity, Rs3418.640 million for energy and power, Rs3950 for water management, Rs3900 million for governance, Rs1970 million for agriculture, Rs1100 million for livestock and Rs1330 million for drinking water and sanitation projects would be executed during 2019-20.

� Talking to APP, Ihsan Dawar, Spokesman of Complex Emergencies Wing (CEW) Relief and Resettlement Department said that a total of 339,701 TDPs families were displaced after National Action Plan (NAP) 2015 in erstwhile Fata, out of which, 322,921 families from Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts, have returned to their native areas till September 20, 2019. He said efforts were underway for dignified return of the remaining 16,780 TDPs including 15,666 of North Waziristan and 11,14 of Khyber to their native homes.

�� The Relief and Resettlement Department Spokesman said that Rs80,362 million were approved including Rs5,353 million for immediate rehabilitation, Rs30,000 million for permanent reconstruction, Rs32,996 million for citizen losses compensation programme (CLCP) and Rs11,800 million as cash grant for TDPs.

� The federal government has already released Rs 5,353 million for immediate rehabilitation in TDPs return areas during last three years and approved additional fund of Rs15,164 million for immediate rehabilitation projects for 2018-20, he said. A total of 11,15 immediate rehabilitation projects worth Rs 7,999 million have been okayed for all merged districts and 100% funds were transferred to the concerned authority before June 30, 2019, he added.

� Similarly, Rs 32,990 million were approved for reconstruction of about 105,743 damaged and destroyed houses estimated out of which 1,26,699 houses surveyed and Rs 21,690 million were transferred to North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Kurram, Khyber and Orakzai districts out of which Rs 20,254 million were disbursed among 63,285 beneficiaries.

�� Shahid Hussain, Chief Engineer Communications and Works Department said that Rs 5000 million would be spent on construction of 18 small, mediums and big roads & bridges projects during 2019-20 in erstwhile Fata. Under AIP, 905 kilometers roads, 19 bridges and farms to markets roads would also be constructed.

� He said 28 kilometers Mathani-Bara-Takta Bagi Road would be converted into four lanes to be used as an alternate trade route bypassing Peshawar and Hayatabad to address problem of traffic congestion in Peshawar.

� Construction of 100 kilometers internal roads in Spinkai and Wana and 20 km and Inzar Gorikhel to Ladha road in South Waziristan would be achieved besides improvement in 35 km Ghiljo-Nikah Ziarat Road in Kurram and 17 km Okh Kandau-Ferozkhel-Ziara roads.

� The government has reconstructed over 336 militancy affected schools with capacity of more than 13000 students whereas 2500 tribal students were enrolled in the top cadet colleges of Pakistan.

Under PM Quick Impact Programme, work on reconstruction projects on about 578 damaged education institutes were expedited besides converting 21 higher secondary schools to 'schools of excellence' in all tribal districts. The quota of tribal students in the country's top educational institutes made double from earlier 222 students to 444 students.

�� Education City on 1000 kanals at Pir Kalay in North Waziristan would be setup with an estimated cost of Rs1.5 billion where all top private universities would be invited to establish its campuses besides establishment of a medical college and agriculture university.

� Likewise, over 37 new health facilities including 90 bed Sholan and Toi Khula hospitals in South Waziristan, a medical centre at Parachinar were competed and work on 682kms roads are under construction.

�� Police, judicial and Rescue 1122 services were extended to merged areas and Khasadar and Levy Force were merged into KP police to bolster security and provide speedy justice to litigants in addition to quick service to tribesmen during emergency and natural calamities.

� Transparent utilization of these funds would help alleviate poverty. It would also bring the areas at par with developed parts of the country within couple of years.

