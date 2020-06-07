Newly-merged districts witnessed decrease in terrorism, target killing incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi in a video link conference with police high-ups of the newly-merged districts (NMDs) on Sunday reviewed the force's performance of the last five months regarding terrorism, target killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other crimes.

According to details, the IGP KP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi was taking keen interest to put in place more effective and best policing practices in the merged tribal districts to control the crime rate.

The reports presented by the concerned police high-ups, revealed best performance and effective policing in NMDs, as a record decrease in the incidents of terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, target killing, terror financing and extortion had been witnessed during last five months.

According to police report terrorism incidents in 2020 had decreased by 50%, the terror financing had decreased by 75%.

Extortion, target killing and kidnapping for ransom had decreased by 75%, 80% and 100% respectively as compared to 2019 which had no parallel in the past.

Likewise, the attacks on police and other LEAs had decreased by 70% and 50% respectively as compared to the corresponding period of the year 2019.

Moreover, cases of honor killing had also been registered and all the accused arrested and would be brought to justice very soon.

Similarly, tribal areas had been merged into main land and police had done a good job for establishing the writ of law.

During this period 134 terrorists had been arrested while 52 had been killed in encounters / operations by the police.

Similarly, 78 cases had been traced so for while 10 of the terrorists were convicted from the relevant courts in 2020.

Moreover, Levis and Khasadars had been absorbed in police and their training plans had been devised and from mid of June online training will be started tentatively.

Police performance against drug peddlers and arms smuggling was also remained up to the mark during the last five months.

As per progress report in this connection police recovered 565.2 kg Charas, 159.341 kg Heroin and 115.85 kg opium in Khyber district, 49.478kg Charas, 3.278kg Heroin, 3.995kg Opium and 55gm ICE in Bajaur, 12.763kg Charas, 4.180kg Heroin, 38.640kg Opium and 73gm ICE in Mohmand district, 40376gm Charas in North Waziristan district, 17.790gm Charas and 2000gm Heroin in South Waziristan district, 201.3gm Charas, 11kg Opium and 12gm ICE in Orakzai district. Similarly, on account of violation of traffic rules and regulations 100 vehicles in Bajaur, 1918 vehicles in Mohmand, 293 vehicles in North Waziristan and 177 vehicles in Orakzai had been impounded.

In merged districts driving licenses were being issued to the local people and during the last five months in district Khyber 2640, in Bajaur 5133, in Mohmand 2300 and in Orakzai 1190 applicants were issued driving licenses.

Besides this for the facilitation of the public work on Police Assistance Lines (PALs); Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) and Police Access Service (PAS) were going on without break.